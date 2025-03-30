IPL 2025: Five-star Starc scripts Capitals’ second win as Sunrisers falter

Delhi Capitals' Mitchell Starc (right) celebrates dismissing Sunrisers Hyderabad's Ishan Kishan during their IPL 2025 match in Visakhapatnam on March 30, 2025. — BCCI

VISAKHAPATNAM: Mitchell Starc’s five-wicket haul, backed by Faf du Plessis’s brisk half-century, eased Delhi Capitals (DC) to a seven-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the 10th match of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 here on Sunday.

SRH captain Pat Cummins became the first skipper in the ongoing edition of the cash-rich league to elect to bat first after winning the toss.

His decision, however, backfired as his team’s batting unit unfolded on a modest 163 despite Aniket Verma’s anchoring half-century.

The 2016 champions got off to a dismal start to their innings as their opener Abhishek Sharma got run out in the first over after scoring just one.

His unfortunate dismissal was followed by Starc’s twin strikes – dismissing in-form Ishan Kishan and Nitish Kumar Reddy – in the third over.

Coming out at number five, Verma put together a brief partnership with Travis Head, who also fell victim to Starc on the first delivery of the fifth over, resulting in SRH being reduced to 37/4.

Verma then joined forces with Heinrich Klaasen and together they bolstered SRH’s total past the 100-run mark with a 77-run partnership.

The crucial stand culminated in the 11th over when Mohit Sharma got Klaasen caught at mid-wicket. The South African scored 32 off 19 deliveries with the help of two fours and as many sixes.

Verma was then involved in brief partnerships with Abhinav Manohar and skipper Cummins until getting dismissed by Kuldeep Yadav in the 16th over.

Aniket Verma remained the top-scorer for SRH with 41-ball 74, comprised of five fours and six sixes.

Starc then dismissed Wiaan Mulder and Harshal Patel in the penultimate over to book SRH on a modest total.

The left-arm pacer was the standout bowler for the DC, taking five wickets for just 35 runs in his 3.4 overs, followed by Yadav with three, while Sharma made one scalp.

In response, the DC comfortably chased down the 164-run target for the loss of just three wickets and 24 balls to spare.

Leading the way for them was opening batter du Plessis, who top-scored in the run chase with a 27-ball 50, comprised of six boundaries including three sixes.

The South African was supported by fellow opener Jake Fraser-McGurk and Abishek Porel, who made 38 and 34 not out respectively.

For SRH, Zeeshan Ansari was the sole wicket-taker, making three scalps for 42 runs in his four overs.

The seven-wicket victory lifted Delhi Capitals to second in the IPL 2025 standings with four points in two matches, while Sunrisers Hyderabad remained seventh with two points in three matches.