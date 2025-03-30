Hardik Pandya reprimanded over IPL code of conduct breach

Mumbai Indians' Hardik Pandya (second from left) celebrates dismissing Gujarat Titans' Shubman Gill during their IPL match at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on March 29, 2025. — BCCI

KARACHI: Mumbai Indians (MI) captain Hardik Pandya has been penalised over the Indian Premier League (IPL) code of conduct breach, the franchise league announced on Sunday.

According to the details, the all-rounder was fined for maintaining a slow over-rate during MI’s match against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Saturday.

“Mumbai Indians captain Hardik Pandya has been fined after his team maintained a slow over-rate during Match No. 9 of the TATA Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 against Gujarat Titans at the Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad,” said IPL in a statement.

“As this was his team’s first offence of the season under Article 2.2 of the IPL’s Code of Conduct, which pertains to minimum over-rate offences, Pandya was fined INR 12 lakhs,” the statement added.

This was the first instance when a captain received a slow over-rate fine during the ongoing edition of the IPL.

For the unversed, Pandya also missed Mumbai Indians’ IPL 2025 campaign opener as he was unavailable for the fixture due to a one-match ban imposed at the end of last season for maintaining a slow over-rate.

With star pacer Jasprit Bumrah also sidelined due to injury, Suryakumar led the five-time champions.

The star batter, however, failed to lead MI to a desired start as they suffered a four-wicket defeat against Chennai Super Kings.

Mumbai Indians’ fortunes did not change in their second match of the tournament despite the return of their regular captain Hardik Pandya as they suffered a 36-run defeat by Gujarat Titans.

The five-time champions currently sit in ninth position in the IPL 2025 standings with zero points after two matches.

They next face defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders at the Wankhede Stadium on Monday.