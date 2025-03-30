Harbhajan Singh readdresses slapping S Sreesanth’s during IPL 2008

India's Harbhajan Singh (right) and S Sreesanth share a light moment during their practice session in Gwalior on November 14, 2007. — AFP

Former India spinner Harbhajan Singh revisited the first major controversy of the cash-rich Indian Premier League (IPL) when he slapped his teammate S Sreesanth during a match of the inaugural edition in 2008.

A user shared a video of the infamous incident on X, formerly Twitter and it was quick to get the former spinner’s attention, who posted his response on his handle and acknowledged his mistake publicly.

“This wasn’t right bhai,” wrote Singh in response to the video shared by a user. “It was my mistake. Shouldn’t have done this.”

“I made a mistake since I am a human, not god,” added Singh.

S Sreesanth also touched on the incident during a podcast last year and revealed that the reason behind him bursting into tears after the incident was more due to an emotional response of disappointing Harbhajan Singh, whom he saw as an elder brother, rather than due to pain.

"If you look at it, it was a 30-second video or something but media showed it as if...," said Sreesanth before the host added that it became the biggest IPL news. "Yeah, yeah. Unbelievable. So I will say Bhajji pa. Even now I address him as 'Bhajji pa' and he is somebody who is always... Whenever I had any important spell or something I was not doing well I used to go and hug Bhajji pa. And somehow it is the vibration or maybe the positivity which paaji has got, I always used to get the performance out.

"So when that incident happened, I was shocked. I didn't cry because of pain but because of heart. I could not take the fact that he would do it and I was not worried about who was watching. So maybe the kid in me as a younger brother, if an elder brother was shouting, and he had all the right because before the game he had actually told me that don't go overboard with your aggression against us."