Sanjay Manjrekar makes massive claim about MS Dhoni’s role in CSK

Chennai Super Kings' MS Dhoni plays a shot during their IPL match against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. A. Chidambaram Stadium in Chennai on March 28, 2025. — BCCI

Former India cricketer and renowned commentator Sanjay Manjrekar dissected the ‘larger picture’ to claim that former captain MS Dhoni’s role in Chennai Super Kings (CSK) is solely of ‘brand value’.

Dhoni, who led CSK to five Indian Premier League (IPL) titles, passed on the leadership to opening batter Raturaj Gaikwad in 2023 and began to play solely as the wicketkeeper batter.

The right-handed batter recently played an unbeaten quickfire cameo against Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the Chepauk but his efforts went in vain as the home side suffered a 50-run thrashing.

Coming out to bat at number nine with CSK needing 98 runs in 28 deliveries, Dhoni smashed three fours and two sixes on his way to a 16-ball 30 not out.

The five-time champions are set to face Rajasthan Royals in their third match of the IPL 2025.

Speaking ahead of the all-important clash, Sanjay Manjrekar made a massive claim about MS Dhoni’s role in the side and stated that he is playing more as a brand than a player.

"I will look at the larger picture. If you look at this year and even last year, Dhoni is playing more as a brand than as a player. When they select the playing XI, they don't pick an extra batter because MS is there. MS Dhoni is a bonus for them. He has a different role,” he said.

“That's why I think if MS Dhoni is playing and batting so late, he should be the captain. He is doing great as a wicketkeeper, but he would contribute more as captain. Right now, he is being under-utilised,” he added.