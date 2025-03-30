Usman Khan ruled out of second ODI against New Zealand

Usman Khan of Pakistan looks onduring a nets session ahead of the ICC Champions Trophy February 16, 2025 in Karachi. - ICC

HAMILTON: Pakistan’s opening batter Usman Khan has been ruled out of the second ODI against New Zealand, scheduled to take place on April 2, due to a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old sustained the injury while fielding during the first ODI against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier on Friday.

An MRI scan confirmed a low-grade tear, rendering Usman unavailable for the second ODI at Seddon Park in Hamilton.

Pakistan, who ended the T20I series on a disappointing note with a 4-1 defeat, faced another setback in the ODI opener, losing by 73 runs.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 344, powered by a sensational century from Mark Chapman (132) and a blistering 24-ball fifty from debutant Muhammad Abbas.

In response, Pakistan started strongly and reached 249-3 inside the 39th over. However, they failed to capitalize as wickets tumbled rapidly, resulting in the team being bowled out for 271 runs.

The collapse began with the dismissal of skipper Babar Azam, followed by Tayyab Tahir’s run-out and Irfan Khan Niazi’s golden duck, leaving Pakistan struggling at 253-6.

Nathan Smith struck twice in the 43rd over, removing Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, while Jacob Duffy dismissed Salman Ali Agha, who fought hard for his 58. Akif Javed was the last to fall as Pakistan was bowled out in 44.1 overs.

Smith led New Zealand’s bowling attack with figures of 4-60, while Duffy claimed two wickets. Bracewell, Abbas, and O’Rourke contributed with one wicket each.

Pakistan's ODI squad against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim and Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan