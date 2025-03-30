'Being first New Zealand cricketer born in Pakistan makes it more special,' Muhammad Abbas

Muhammad Abbas celebrates scoring 50 runs on debut during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025. - AFP

Lahore-born New Zealand cricketer Muhammad Abbas shared his emotions in a video released on the Black Caps' social media handle, expressing his pride in representing New Zealand.

Abbas, who is the son of former Pakistan first-class cricketer Azhar Abbas, described the significance of his achievement.

"Representing New Zealand is an honor for me. I grew up dreaming of this moment, watching great players wear the Black Caps jersey. Now, being the first New Zealand cricketer born in Pakistan makes it even more special," he said.

Recalling his early years, Abbas added, "I was just a year old when we moved to New Zealand, but as a child, I always imagined making my debut against Pakistan. Now that it has happened, it's a unique and exciting feeling."

Abbas also spoke about his deep-rooted connection to Pakistan. "Many of my family members still live in Lahore and Multan. They must be eagerly watching me play."

Reflecting on his family's cricketing legacy, he highlighted his father's role in his journey.

"My father and I both played for Wellington. His sacrifices and support have been invaluable. We dreamed together, and now that it has all come true, it feels unbelievable. This journey has been amazing—it’s hard to believe."

The 21-year-old made headlines by setting a record for the fastest ODI fifty on debut during the series opener against Pakistan in Napier on Saturday.

He reached his half-century in just 24 deliveries, surpassing India's Krunal Pandya, who previously held the record with a fifty off 26 balls against England in 2021.

For Pakistan, Nasir Jamshed still holds the record for the fastest ODI fifty on debut, achieving the milestone in 40 deliveries against Zimbabwe in 2008.

Mark Chapman’s resilient century propelled New Zealand to a formidable total of 344-9 in the series opener. The hosts faced early setbacks as opener Will Young departed for just one in the third over.

Debutant Akif Javed made an immediate impact, dismissing Nick Kelly for 15 and later removing Henry Nicholls for 11, reducing New Zealand to 50-3 in 12.4 overs. However, Chapman and Daryl Mitchell stabilized the innings with a crucial 100-run stand.

Chapman played a commanding knock, smashing 11 fours and four sixes to bring up his third ODI century in the 38th over. Mitchell complemented him with a rapid hundred off 74 balls.

Their 199-run partnership was finally broken when Irfan Niazi dismissed Mitchell for 76.

Chapman continued his aggressive approach, reaching a career-best 132 off 111 balls before falling at 280-5 in the 43rd over. Late fireworks from debutant Abbas, who smashed 50 off just 24 balls, lifted New Zealand past the 340-run mark.

For Pakistan, Irfan Niazi claimed three wickets, while Haris Rauf and Akif Javed took two each. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali also chipped in with one wicket apiece as Pakistan prepared to chase a challenging target.