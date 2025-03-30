'Professors should be punished,' says former cricketer to Babar's opening backers

Babar Azam of Pakistan bats during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025, in Napier. - AFP

Former Pakistan cricketer and coach Basit Ali launched a scathing attack following the team's disastrous defeat against an inexperienced New Zealand side in the first ODI in Napier.

Once recognized as a dominant force in world cricket and hailed as the 'Asian Giants,' Pakistan has seen a steep decline in its stature. The team now struggles to reclaim its lost glory, seemingly chasing the shadows of its former self.

After suffering a 4-1 thrashing in the T20I series, Pakistan seemed poised for a strong start in the ODI leg. However, their hopes crumbled moments after star batter Babar Azam (78) mistimed a pull shot straight into the hands of Daryl Mitchell.

With Babar back in the pavilion, Pakistan’s chase of 345 runs quickly unraveled. From a promising position at 249/4, the middle order collapsed dramatically, with the team folding for 271 runs.

This unprecedented batting collapse handed New Zealand a commanding 73-run victory, deepening Pakistan’s woes on the tour.

While speaking on his YouTube channel, Basit did not hold back in his analysis of Pakistan’s performance, particularly questioning Babar Azam’s position in the batting order.

He was critical of the decision to have Babar bat at number three, especially after his failed stint as an opener in the Champions Trophy last month.

"Why did Babar play at number three? He came to open in the Champions Trophy. Where are those professors who said he should open? They should apologise to the nation. Nobody will come out now. Those who try to become cricket professors should be hit with boots (inhe joote maarne chahiye)," Basit said.

He also pointed to a key factor behind Pakistan’s decline in recent years, suggesting that the individual responsible for turning Babar and ODI captain Mohammad Rizwan into openers had damaged the team’s structure.

"The person who made Babar and Rizwan openers is responsible for destroying Pakistan cricket. The Pakistan team has become a franchise team. It is a team based on preferences," he added.