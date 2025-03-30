Darwin to host cricket after 17 years as Australia confirms 2025-26 home schedule

Pat Cummins (3L) greets his South Africa counterpart Temba Bavuma (3R) at the end of the 2023 ICC Men's Cricket World Cup second semi-final match between Australia and South Africa at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on November 16, 2023. - AFP

Cricket Australia has confirmed its 2025-26 home international schedule, marking Darwin's return as an international venue for the first time in 17 years.

The city will host two men's T20Is between Australia and South Africa in August. Meanwhile, India will tour Australia for eight white-ball matches over 21 days ahead of the men's Ashes, which begins in late November.

The men's team will kick off their home season in mid-August, shortly after concluding their tour of the West Indies. They will face South Africa in three T20Is and three ODIs across northern Australia, with matches scheduled in Darwin, Cairns, and Mackay—the latter hosting Australia's men for the first time.

Darwin last hosted international cricket in 2008 when Australia played Bangladesh. With this return, the men's team will have played in all states and territories during the 2025-26 season.

Northern Australia is also set to host a two-Test series against Bangladesh in 2026, which has been moved from March 2027 to accommodate the 150th anniversary Test at the MCG.

Darwin is in contention for one of those matches, alongside Cairns, Mackay, and possibly Townsville.

India, who lost 3-1 in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy this season, will visit Australia from mid-October for three ODIs and five T20Is before the Ashes series.

The Ashes fixtures have already been confirmed, with the first Test beginning on November 21 in Perth.

India’s tour will also begin in Perth, with the first ODI on October 19—strategically scheduled to avoid tight turnarounds due to lengthy flights.

One of the five T20Is will be played on the Gold Coast. Additionally, there will be a longer gap between India's white-ball series and the start of the Ashes compared to the shorter turnaround between the Pakistan and India series earlier this year, allowing Australia to field a full-strength squad.

Before India’s arrival, Australia will briefly tour New Zealand in early October for a three-match T20I series, with dates yet to be confirmed.

Following the Ashes, which concludes in early January, there will be a window for multi-format players to participate in the Big Bash League (BBL).

The BBL dates will be announced later but are expected to follow a similar schedule to the 2024-25 season.

Australia's international stars may also be available for the BBL finals before the T20I squad begins preparations for the 2026 T20 World Cup in India and Sri Lanka.

The extent of their participation will depend on Australian management’s decision regarding the lead-in period, with an away series against Pakistan expected to be part of their build-up.

This season, several internationals missed the BBL finals due to a training camp in Dubai ahead of the Sri Lanka Test series.

Australia A is also set for an extensive schedule, including a home series in the middle of the year, with further details to be confirmed. The team is also expected to tour India as part of a new reciprocal arrangement for A tours across both men's and women's cricket.

Additionally, Australia A fixtures are anticipated against England Lions, who will tour concurrently with the start of the Ashes series.

Australia Men's 2025-26 Home Schedule

vs South Africa

August 10: 1st T20I, Darwin (N)

August 12: 2nd T20I, Darwin (N)

August 16: 3rd T20I, Cairns (N)

August 19: 1st ODI, Cairns (D/N)

August 22: 2nd ODI, Mackay (D/N)

August 24: 3rd ODI, Mackay (D/N)

vs India

October 19: 1st ODI, Perth Stadium (D/N)

October 23: 2nd ODI, Adelaide (D/N)

October 25: 3rd ODI, SCG (D/N)

October 29: 1st T20I, Canberra (N)

October 31: 2nd T20I, MCG (N)

November 2: 3rd T20I, Hobart (N)

November 6: 4th T20I, Gold Coast (N)

November 8: 5th T20I, Gabba (N)

Men's Ashes