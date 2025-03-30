Pakistan team reach Hamilton for second ODI against New Zealand

Pakistan team reach Hamilton ahead of their second ODI match against New Zealand on March 30, 2025. - PCB

The Pakistan cricket team has arrived in Hamilton from Napier ahead of their second ODI against New Zealand, scheduled for March 2.

The Men in Green will begin their practice session tomorrow at 10:00 AM local time as they look to bounce back and level the series after a disappointing start.





Pakistan, who concluded the T20I series on a low note with a 4-1 defeat, suffered another setback in the ODI opener, losing by 73 runs.

Batting first, New Zealand posted a formidable total of 344, thanks to a sensational century by Mark Chapman (132) and a blistering 24-ball fifty from debutant Muhammad Abbas.

In response, Pakistan started strongly and reached 249-3 inside the 39th over. However, they failed to capitalize as wickets tumbled rapidly, resulting in the team being bowled out for 271 runs.

The collapse began with the dismissal of skipper Babar Azam, followed by Tayyab Tahir’s run-out and Irfan Khan Niazi’s golden duck, leaving Pakistan struggling at 253-6.

Nathan Smith struck twice in the 43rd over, removing Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf, while Jacob Duffy dismissed Salman Ali Agha, who fought hard for his 58. Akif Javed was the last to fall as Pakistan was bowled out in 44.1 overs.

Smith led New Zealand’s bowling attack with figures of 4-60, while Duffy claimed two wickets. Bracewell, Abbas, and O’Rourke contributed with one wicket each.

Speaking at the post-match conference, wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan reflected on the team's performance:

"We started the chase with great intent and executed well in the initial phase. However, as the pressure increased, the momentum shifted in those crucial three to four overs."

He also praised the bowling unit: "Our bowlers adapted well to New Zealand’s conditions and performed remarkably at the start. The decision to bowl first was the right one, but Chapman’s brilliant knock pushed their total to a competitive level. We need to capitalize better on key moments."

Rizwan highlighted the positives, particularly the debutants' performances: "Having three debutants today was a great opportunity for their growth. Playing in challenging conditions like New Zealand will be beneficial for them."

Despite the loss, Rizwan remained optimistic: "The result was not in our favor, but we have two more chances. We’ll regroup and come back stronger in the next game."