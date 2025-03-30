Bangladesh scraps ODIs to play T20Is against Pakistan in May

Pakistan's Iftikhar Ahmed (right) plays a shot during the ICC Men's Cricket World Cup match against Bangladesh at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata on October 31, 2023. — AFP

The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has decided to scrap the ODI series from its upcoming tour of Pakistan, opting instead for a T20I-only series as both teams focus on preparations for the 2025 Asia Cup and the 2026 ICC T20 World Cup.

India is set to host the Asia Cup in September 2025, which will be played in the T20 format to help teams gear up for the T20 World Cup, scheduled to take place in India and Sri Lanka in 2026.

Initially, Bangladesh was scheduled to tour Pakistan in May for three ODIs and as many T20Is under the Future Tours Programme (FTP). However, after discussions between the two boards, the series has been revised to feature five T20Is instead, aligning with both teams' preparations for the global tournament.

Additionally, Pakistan and Bangladesh have agreed to play a three-match T20I series in July. This series, which falls outside the FTP, was finalized during discussions between the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) and BCB officials on the sidelines of the recently concluded Champions Trophy.

"We have decided to play T20Is instead of ODIs in the upcoming tour of Pakistan as we plan to begin our preparations for the next T20 World Cup and the Asia Cup through that series," a BCB official confirmed.

"When Pakistan travels to Bangladesh, they are scheduled to play three T20Is," he added.

The official stated that these matches are scheduled to be played in Dhaka on July 20, 22, and 24, just before Pakistan's tour of the West Indies.