Stuart Law appointed Nepal men's Head Coach for two years

An undated picture of former Australian batter and USA coach Stuart Law. - ICC

Former Australian batter Stuart Law has been appointed head coach of the Nepal men's cricket team on a two-year contract. He replaces Monty Desai, whose tenure ended in February 2024 after two years in charge.

Law brings extensive coaching experience, having recently worked with the USA men's team. He has previously served as head coach for Bangladesh and West Indies, while also taking on interim coaching roles with Sri Lanka and Afghanistan.

Additionally, he has coached Bangladesh's Under-19 team and led Bangladesh to their first Asia Cup final in 2012.

In Australia, Law has held multiple coaching roles, including serving as a batting coach for the national team, working with Cricket Australia's Centre of Excellence, and coaching the Under-19 squad. As a player, he represented Australia in 54 ODIs and one Test match.

His stint with the USA ended in October 2024 after a seven-month tenure. Despite guiding the team to a historic T20I series victory against Bangladesh and leading them to the Super Eight stage of the T20 World Cup for the first time, he was relieved of his duties.

Under Desai's leadership, Nepal recently whitewashed the USA 3-0 in a T20I series, just months after their second appearance in the T20 World Cup, where they failed to win a game.

Earlier in 2024, Nepal also swept Canada 3-0 in an ODI series at home. In 2023, they made their ODI Asia Cup debut but returned without a victory.

Law's first assignment as Nepal's head coach will be a tri-series against Scotland and the Netherlands in June, as part of the ICC World Cup League 2. Nepal currently sits second-last in the tournament standings.