Litton Das to miss Zimbabwe Test series for full PSL season

Litton Das celebrates after scoring a century (100 runs) during the third day of the second and last Test cricket match between Pakistan and Bangladesh, at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium in Rawalpindi on September 1, 2024. - AFP

Bangladesh's wicketkeeper-batter Litton Das will miss the upcoming two-match Test series against Zimbabwe after receiving a No Objection Certificate (NOC) for the entire 2025 Pakistan Super League (PSL) season.

During a recent interview with a local sports platform, he confirmed securing a full-season NOC. Meanwhile, pacer Nahid Rana stated that he would join the PSL only after playing the opening Test against Zimbabwe.

It is understood that Rana was granted a partial NOC due to workload management. Additionally, leg-spinner Rishad Hossain has received a full NOC, as he is not part of Bangladesh's Test squad.

In the PSL players' draft held on January 13, Litton Das was picked by Karachi Kings, while Rishad Hossain and Nahid Rana were selected by Lahore Qalandars and Peshawar Zalmi, respectively.

Earlier, Najmul Hossain, who recently captained Bangladesh in the ICC Champions Trophy and is a strong contender to retain his leadership role, emphasized the importance of granting NOCs to players for participation in various leagues.

His statement has reignited the debate over national commitments versus franchise cricket within Bangladesh's cricketing fraternity.

The scheduling conflict between the Test series and the PSL has further fueled discussions. Bangladesh is set to begin preparations for the Test series in the second week of April.

The two-match Test series against Zimbabwe is scheduled from April 20 to May 2, creating a potential clash for players involved in both competitions.

The 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to begin on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches across four venues. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will stage 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also feature three double-headers, with two scheduled on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).