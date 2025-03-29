PSL 10: PCB to reschedule Zalmi vs. Gladiators exhibition match in Peshawar

Drone shot of iconic Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar on December 20, 2024.- facebook/PeshawarZamli

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Saturday the postponement of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) Season 10 exhibition match between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators, which was originally set to be played at the Arbab Niaz Cricket Stadium in Peshawar.

The highly anticipated clash was scheduled for April 8, 2025, and was seen as a key step in reviving top-tier cricket in the region. However, the PCB has decided to reschedule the match, with a new date to be announced in due course.

“PSL X exhibition match scheduled between Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators at the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar on 8 April will be rescheduled, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) confirmed today,” the cricket board stated in a press release.

“The revised date of the match will be announced in due course.

Follow us on our Official WhatsApp channel

“The PCB remains committed to hosting matches at the international stadium in Peshawar and will continue to provide all support to the provincial government to make the venue operational,” the press release added.

Meanwhile, the 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to begin on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final. Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will stage 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also feature three double-headers, with two scheduled on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).