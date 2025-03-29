'We need to improve more,' says Rizwan after first ODI defeat against New Zealand

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan during post-match presentation after defeat in first ODI against New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier on March 29, 2025. - Screengrab

NAPIER: Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan reflected on his team’s disappointing defeat to New Zealand in the first ODI of the three-match series at McLean Park on Saturday.

During the post-match conference, Rizwan shared his thoughts on the team's performance:

"The way we started the second innings—we played with good intent and executed the essentials needed for a chase. We got close, but as the pressure mounted, the momentum shifted in those critical three to four overs."

He praised the bowlers for their early efforts: "Our bowlers were fantastic at the start. They adapted well to New Zealand’s conditions and bowled remarkably. The decision to bowl first was the right one. However, Chapman played brilliantly, helping New Zealand post a competitive total. We need to improve more on capitalizing on key chances."

Rizwan also highlighted the positives, including the introduction of new players: "Having three debutants today was great for their growth. Playing in New Zealand’s challenging conditions is a valuable experience."

Despite the loss, he remained optimistic: "The result wasn’t what we wanted, but we have two more chances. We’ll regroup and come back stronger."

Pakistan lost the series opener by 73 runs despite commendable efforts from Babar Azam and Salman Ali Agha.

Chasing a formidable 345, Pakistan started strong, with debutant Usman Khan and Abdullah Shafique forging an 83-run opening stand. Both openers played aggressively, providing early momentum.

However, Nathan Smith broke the partnership in the 13th over, dismissing Usman for 39. Michael Bracewell soon sent Abdullah back for 36, reducing Pakistan to 88-2.

Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan then stitched together a crucial 76-run stand to keep Pakistan in the chase. However, debutant Muhammad Abbas dismissed Rizwan for 30 in the 29th over, leaving Pakistan at 164-3.

Babar, determined to anchor the innings, partnered with Salman Ali Agha for an 89-run stand. The former skipper played fluently, reaching his 36th ODI fifty before falling to Will O’Rourke for 78 in the 39th over, shifting the momentum back to New Zealand.

Pakistan's collapse began after Babar’s dismissal. Tayyab Tahir’s run-out and Irfan Khan Niazi’s golden duck left them struggling at 253-6.

Smith returned to remove Naseem Shah and Haris Rauf in the 43rd over, while Jacob Duffy dismissed Salman Ali Agha for a fighting 58. Akif Javed was the last man out as Pakistan folded for 271 in 44.1 overs.

Smith led the bowling attack with figures of 4-60, while Duffy took two wickets. Bracewell, Abbas, and O’Rourke chipped in with one each.

Batting first, the Blackcaps struggled at 50-3 after Akif Javed’s fiery spell. However, Mark Chapman (132) and Daryl Mitchell (76) turned the game around with a record-breaking 199-run stand. Abbas’ quickfire 50 off 24 balls lifted New Zealand past 300.

Pakistan’s bowlers fought hard, with Niazi (3-51) leading the attack, while Rauf and Akif took two wickets each. Naseem and Mohammad Ali chipped in with one wicket apiece.