PSL 2025: Lahore Qalandars appoint new Head Coach after Darren Gough opts out

An undated picture of former England cricketer Darren Gough. — AFP

Two-time champions Lahore Qalandars on Saturday announced the appointment of Russell Domingo as their new head coach ahead of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) 2025.

Domingo replaces Darren Gough, who has made himself unavailable due to unavoidable personal commitments.

A highly experienced coach, Russell Domingo brings a wealth of cricketing expertise, having previously served as the head coach of South Africa’s national team and Bangladesh’s men’s team.

Known for his tactical acumen and ability to nurture young talent, his appointment aligns perfectly with Lahore Qalandars’ vision of building a strong and competitive squad.

Expressing his enthusiasm, Russell Domingo said:

“I am really excited to be part of the Lahore Qalandars for the 2025 PSL season. I can't wait to get to work, meet the players, get to know the management, and start preparations for what promises to be an amazingly exciting campaign. We know we will have all the support from our faithful fans, and I look forward to making you all proud in the coming weeks.”

Welcoming Domingo to the Qalandars family, Lahore Qalandars’ COO, Sameen Rana, expressed his excitement:

"We are delighted to have Russell Domingo join us as head coach for PSL 10. His vast experience at the international level, combined with his ability to strategize effectively, makes him an invaluable asset for the Qalandars. We believe his expertise will contribute immensely to our team’s success in PSL 10."

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

In addition to the main tournament, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar. The participating teams for this special fixture will be announced in due course.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The event will also feature three double-headers, with two taking place on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).