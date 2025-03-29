Muhammad Abbas smashes record in ODI debut against Pakistan

Muhammad Abbas celebrates scoring 50 runs on debut during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025. - AFP

NAPIER: New Zealand’s debutant Muhammad Abbas showcased an explosive batting display in the first ODI against Pakistan at McLean Park on Saturday, setting a new record for the fastest fifty on ODI debut.

The 21-year-old reached his half-century in just 24 deliveries, surpassing India’s Krunal Pandya, who previously held the record with a fifty off 26 balls against England in 2021.

For Pakistan, Nasir Jamshed still holds the record for the fastest ODI fifty on debut, achieving the milestone in 40 deliveries against Zimbabwe in 2008.

Player Team Balls Opponent Year Muhammad Abbas New Zealand 24 Pakistan 2025 Krunal Pandya India 26 England 2021 Alick Athanaze West Indies 26 UAE 2023 Ishan Kishan India 33 Sri Lanka 2021 John Morris England 35 New Zealand 1991

For the unversed, Mark Chapman’s resilient century powered New Zealand to a competitive total of 344-9 in the opening match of the series.

Batting first, the hosts faced early trouble when opener Will Young fell for just one run in the third over.

Debutant Akif Javed made an immediate impact, dismissing Nick Kelly for 15 with a sharp inswinger, leaving New Zealand struggling at 33-2 in 8.2 overs. Akif struck again, removing Henry Nicholls for 11, as the Kiwis stumbled to 50-3 in 12.4 overs.

Despite Pakistan’s disciplined bowling, Chapman and Daryl Mitchell anchored the innings with a crucial 100-run partnership, shifting the momentum in New Zealand’s favor.

Chapman smashed 11 fours and four sixes to reach his third ODI century in the 38th over, while Mitchell followed with a blistering hundred off just 74 balls, solidifying New Zealand’s dominance

The record-breaking 199-run stand was eventually broken when Irfan Niazi dismissed Mitchell for 76 off 84 balls. Chapman continued his aggressive approach, taking New Zealand past 300 before falling for a career-best 132 off 111 balls at 280-5 in 43.3 overs.

Haris Rauf struck twice in the 46th over, dismissing skipper Michael Bracewell (9) and Mitchell Hay (0), while Niazi claimed his third wicket by removing Nathan Smith for 2.

In the latter stages, debutant Abbas provided fireworks with a quickfire 50 off just 24 balls, including three fours and three sixes, propelling New Zealand to a formidable 344-9.

For Pakistan, Irfan Niazi led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Haris Rauf and Akif Javed picked up two each. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali chipped in with one wicket apiece.