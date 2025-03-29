Pakistan bag unwanted record in first ODI against New Zealand

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan (middle) waits for a DRS review during game one of the Men's ODI series between New Zealand and Pakistan at McLean Park, on March 29, 2025, in Napier. - AFP

NAPIER: Pakistan endured a disappointing start to the three-match ODI series against New Zealand at McLean Park on Saturday, conceding an unwanted record in the process.

The national team’s bowling lineup struggled in the series opener, giving away a significant number of extras, including wides and leg-byes.

Pakistan conceded 43 extra runs in the first innings, marking the third-highest extras conceded in an ODI innings.

The record for the most extras conceded by Pakistan in ODIs was set against the same opposition in Manchester in 1999 (47 extras), followed by 44 extras each against Sri Lanka in Sharjah in 1990 and New Zealand in Dambulla in 2003.

New Zealand, opting to bat first, faced early setbacks when opener Will Young fell for just one run in the third over.

Debutant Akif Javed made an immediate impact, dismissing Nick Kelly for 15 with a sharp inswinger, reducing New Zealand to 33-2 in 8.2 overs. Akif struck again, removing Henry Nicholls for 11, leaving the hosts reeling at 50-3 in 12.4 overs.

Despite Pakistan’s early breakthroughs, Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell stitched together a crucial 100-run partnership, steadying New Zealand’s innings and shifting the momentum.

Chapman reached his third ODI century in the 38th over, smashing 11 fours and four sixes. Mitchell followed suit with a blistering century off just 74 balls, helping New Zealand post a formidable total.

The record-breaking 199-run stand was finally broken by Irfan Niazi, who dismissed Mitchell for 76 off 84 balls. Chapman continued his aggressive approach, pushing New Zealand past the 300-run mark before falling for a career-best 132 off 111 balls at 280-5 in 43.3 overs.

Haris Rauf then struck twice in the 46th over, dismissing skipper Michael Bracewell (9) and Mitchell Hay (0), while Niazi claimed his third wicket by removing Nathan Smith for 2.

Debutant Mohammad Abbas provided late fireworks, smashing a maiden ODI fifty off just 24 balls, including three fours and three sixes, guiding New Zealand to a competitive total of 344-9.

For Pakistan, Irfan Niazi led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Haris Rauf and Akif Javed picked up two each. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali also chipped in with one wicket apiece. The visitors now face an uphill task in chasing the target and leveling the series.