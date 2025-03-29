Chapman, Mitchell set partnership record against Pakistan in first ODI

NAPIER: Mark Chapman and Daryl Mitchell delivered a remarkable batting performance, setting a new partnership record during the first ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan at McLean Park on Saturday.

The duo registered the highest-ever partnership for any wicket against Pakistan in ODIs, surpassing the previous record held by New Zealand legends Stephen Fleming and Nathan Astle.

Highest Partnerships for New Zealand vs Pakistan in ODIs

Partners Runs Date Mark Chapman & Daryl Mitchell 199 29th March, 2025

Stephen Fleming & Nathan Astle 193 28th February, 2001

Daryl Mitchell & Tom Latham 183 29th April, 2023 Kane Williamson & Devon Conway 181 11th January, 2023 Kane Williamson & Rachin Ravindra 180 4th November, 2023

Despite their achievement, the record for the highest partnership in ODIs between these two teams still belongs to Pakistan’s Inzamam-ul-Haq and Aamer Sohail.

The pair put together an unbeaten 263-run stand for the second wicket against New Zealand in Sharjah back in 1994, a record that remains unbroken to this day.

It is pertinent to mention that Mark Chapman’s resilient century powered New Zealand to a competitive total of 344-9 in the first ODI against Pakistan at McLean Park.

Sent in to bat, the hosts faced early trouble when opener Will Young fell for just one run in the third over. Debutant Akif Javed made an immediate impact, dismissing Nick Kelly for 15 with a sharp inswinger, leaving New Zealand struggling at 33-2 in 8.2 overs. Akif struck again, removing Henry Nicholls for 11 as the Kiwis stumbled to 50-3 in 12.4 overs.

Despite Pakistan’s disciplined bowling, Chapman and Mitchell staged a crucial 100-run partnership, stabilizing the innings and shifting momentum. Chapman reached his third ODI century in the 38th over, smashing 11 fours and four sixes. Mitchell followed suit with a blistering century off just 74 balls, helping New Zealand build a formidable total.

The record-breaking 199-run stand was finally broken by Irfan Niazi, who dismissed Mitchell for 76 off 84 deliveries. Chapman continued his aggressive approach, propelling New Zealand past 300 before Niazi struck again, removing him for a career-best 132 off 111 balls at 280-5 in 43.3 overs.

Haris Rauf then struck twice in the 46th over, dismissing skipper Michael Bracewell (9) and Mitchell Hay (0), while Niazi claimed his third wicket by removing Nathan Smith for 2.

Debutant Mohammad Abbas provided late fireworks, scoring a quickfire maiden ODI fifty off 24 balls, including three fours and three sixes, pushing New Zealand to 344-9.

For Pakistan, Niazi led the bowling attack with three wickets, while Haris Rauf and Akif Javed picked up two each. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali chipped in with one wicket apiece.