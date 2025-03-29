Chapman’s ton, Abbas’ blitz lift New Zealand to 344 in series opener

Mark Chapman celebrates after scoring a century during the first ODI between Pakistan and New Zealand at McLean Park in Napier on March 29, 2025. - AFP

NAPIER: Mark Chapman’s resilient century guided New Zealand to a competitive total of 344-9 in the first ODI of the three-match series against Pakistan at McLean Park on Saturday.

After being sent in to bat, the hosts suffered an early setback when opener Will Young fell cheaply for just one run in the third over, leaving New Zealand struggling at 8-1.

Debutant Akif Javed made an immediate impact, claiming his maiden ODI wicket with a sharp inswinger to dismiss Nick Kelly for 15. New Zealand found themselves in further trouble at 33-2 in 8.2 overs.

Despite a brief attempt at consolidation, Henry Nicholls failed to anchor the innings and was dismissed for just 11, once again by Akif, reducing the Kiwis to 50-3 in 12.4 overs. Pakistan’s disciplined bowling kept the pressure on with consistent dot balls, restricting New Zealand’s scoring opportunities.

However, Chapman and Daryl Mitchell steadied the innings with a crucial 100-run partnership, gradually shifting the momentum in favor of the hosts. Their stand not only rebuilt the innings but also put the opposition under pressure, ensuring New Zealand reached a respectable total.

In the 38th over, Chapman struck a boundary off Irfan Niazi’s delivery, bringing up his third ODI century. His brilliant knock featured 11 fours and four sixes, further propelling New Zealand toward a defendable total.

Following Chapman’s ton, Daryl Mitchell took charge with the bat, registering his ninth ODI half-century off just 74 deliveries.

New Zealand's record-breaking 199-run partnership was finally broken by Irfan Niazi, who claimed the crucial wicket of Daryl Mitchell. Mitchell departed after scoring 76 off 84 deliveries, leaving New Zealand at 249-5 in 41.3 overs.

After his dismissal, Chapman continued his aggressive form, smashing Pakistan’s bowlers all around the ground and further boosting New Zealand’s total past the 300-run mark.

However, Irfan Niazi had other plans, as he claimed his second wicket by dismissing the dangerous Chapman after a career-best 132 off 111 deliveries, taking the team's total to 280-5 in 43.3 overs.

Haris Rauf struck twice in the 46th over, removing skipper Michael Bracewell (9) and Mitchell Hay (0), leaving New Zealand at 299-7 in 45.5 overs.

Niazi was in excellent form, claiming his third wicket by dismissing Nathan Smith for just two runs as the Kiwis continued to lose wickets rapidly, slipping to 8 down in 46.4 overs.

Debutant Mohammad Abbas displayed an aggressive batting approach, notching up his maiden ODI fifty off just 24 deliveries, which included three fours and three sixes, taking New Zealand’s total to a competitive total.

For Pakistan, Irfan Niazi bagged three wickets, while Haris Rauf and Akif Javed claimed two wickets each. Naseem Shah and Mohammad Ali chipped in with one wicket apiece.