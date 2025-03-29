IPL 2025: MS Dhoni surpasses Suresh Raina as CSK’s top scorer

An undated picture of CSK legends and former Indian cricketers Suresh Raina and MS Dhoni. - AFP

Former Chennai Super Kings captain MS Dhoni has once again etched his name in IPL history, surpassing Suresh Raina to become CSK's all-time leading run-scorer.

Despite Dhoni’s valiant effort, his unbeaten 30 off 16 balls was not enough to prevent CSK from suffering a crushing defeat to Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) on March 28 at Chepauk.

The 43-year-old wicketkeeper-batter now has 4,699 runs in 236 matches for CSK from 2008 to 2025, overtaking Raina’s tally of 4,687 runs from 176 matches between 2008 and 2021.

The former Indian skipper and Raina remain far ahead of other CSK stalwarts, with Faf du Plessis—now representing Delhi Capitals—occupying the third spot with 2,721 runs. Current CSK skipper Ruturaj Gaikwad follows in fourth place with 2,433 runs.

While Dhoni’s late fireworks provided a moment of consolation for fans, CSK struggled throughout the match. RCB, after years of heartbreak in Chennai, finally ended their 17-year winless streak at Chepauk with a commanding 50-run victory.

However, CSK’s decision to hold Dhoni back in the batting order sparked controversy.

Even as the required run rate soared and wickets tumbled, the veteran batter was sent in late, with Ravindra Jadeja and Shivam Dube promoted ahead of him. The move frustrated fans and triggered a social media storm.

Chennai had opted to bowl first, allowing RCB to post a formidable 196/7, thanks to crucial middle-order contributions. In response, CSK crumbled under RCB’s relentless bowling attack.

Josh Hazlewood led the charge with figures of 3/21, while debutant Bhuvneshwar Kumar impressed with 1/20. Yash Dayal (2/18) and Liam Livingstone (2/28) also chipped in, making scoring difficult for the hosts.

The chase seemed out of reach for CSK, but Dhoni’s two towering sixes in the final over off Krunal Pandya added some late excitement to an otherwise one-sided contest.

CSK ultimately fell short, managing only 146/8, handing RCB a much-needed morale-boosting victory.