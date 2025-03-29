Tamim Iqbal returns home after life-threatening health scare

An undated picture of former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal. - AFP

Former Bangladesh captain Tamim Iqbal has been discharged from the hospital and returned home, four days after suffering a heart attack.

The 35-year-old cricketer underwent angioplasty on Monday and will continue to be monitored by specialists in the coming weeks.

Tamim, who was leading Mohammedan Sporting Club in a Dhaka Premier Division Cricket League match against Shinepukur Cricket Club at the BKSP ground, began feeling unwell shortly after the toss.

He was initially taken to the KPJ Specialized Hospital and Nursing Home (formerly Fazilatunnesa Hospital) near the ground in Savar for preliminary tests. However, as his condition worsened, he was airlifted to a hospital in Dhaka.

While being transported back to BKSP, Tamim collapsed, requiring immediate medical attention. The Mohammedan team physio administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation (CPR) before hospital staff used shock therapy to revive him.

Once stabilized, he underwent an emergency procedure, during which a cardiologist placed a stent in one of his arteries.

His family, along with cricketers, coaches, journalists, and fans, rushed to Savar upon hearing the shocking news. Doctors closely monitored his condition, with the first 72 hours considered critical for his recovery.

Two days after surgery, Tamim was transferred to another hospital in Dhaka for further observation before being discharged on Friday.

Tamim, who retired from international cricket in January 2024, remains active in domestic competitions.

He recently led Fortune Barishal to their second Bangladesh Premier League (BPL) title and scored two centuries for Mohammedan in this season's Dhaka Premier League (DPL).