Here's why Imam-ul-Haq missed Pakistan’s first ODI against New Zealand

An undated picture of Pakistan's opening batter Imam ul Haq. - AFP

NAPIER: Pakistan and New Zealand kicked off their three-match ODI series, with the opening game being played at McLean Park on Saturday.

Pakistan suffered a setback ahead of the series opener as opening batter Imam-ul-Haq was unavailable for selection due to injury.

In a statement released by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB), it was confirmed that Imam sustained a soft tissue injury to his right big toe during a practice session.

"Imam-ul-Haq will not be available for the first ODI against New Zealand due to a soft tissue injury to his right big toe sustained during yesterday’s practice session. He is under medical management, and further updates will be provided in due course," the PCB stated.

The left-handed batter recently made a comeback to the national team during the Champions Trophy 2025, replacing Fakhar Zaman, who was ruled out due to injury in Pakistan’s opening match against New Zealand.

Meanwhile, Pakistan had a disappointing start to their New Zealand tour, losing the five-match T20I series 4-1.

Their only victory came courtesy of an exceptional batting display by Mohammad Haris, skipper Salman Agha and young batter Hassan Nawaz, who scored a record-breaking century to chase down a mammoth total.

Historically, both teams have faced each other in 119 ODIs. Pakistan has won 61 matches, while New Zealand has secured 54 victories. Three matches ended without a result, and one match was tied.

Pakistan playing XI: Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed.

New Zealand playing XI: Nick Kelly, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (w), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke.