Pakistan win toss, elect to bowl first against New Zealand in ODI series opener

Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan and New Zealand captain Michael Bracewell during toss time ahead of first ODI in Napier on March 29, 2025. - PCB

NAPIER: Pakistan have won the toss and elected to bowl first against New Zealand in the ODI series opener at McLean Park on Saturday.

Playing XIs:

Pakistan: Abdullah Shafique, Usman Khan, Babar Azam, Mohammad Rizwan (w/c), Salman Agha, Tayyab Tahir, Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Haris Rauf, Mohammad Ali, Akif Javed.

New Zealand: Nick Kelly, Will Young, Henry Nicholls, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Michael Bracewell (c), Muhammad Abbas, Mitchell Hay (w), Nathan Smith, Jacob Duffy, William O’Rourke.

Head-to-Head:

New Zealand and Pakistan have faced each other in 119 ODI matches. Out of these, New Zealand have won 54, while Pakistan have emerged victorious 61 times. Three matches ended without a result, and one match was tied.

Matches played: 119

Pakistan won: 61

New Zealand won: 54

NR/Tied: 3/1

Form Guide:

Pakistan will aim for a strong start after consecutive setbacks in the recent tri-nation ODI series and the Champions Trophy 2025.

New Zealand, despite losing the Champions Trophy final to India, remain confident following a successful ODI campaign.

Pakistan: W, L, L, L, A (Most Recent First)

New Zealand: W, W, L, W, L