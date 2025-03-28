Tickets for PSL 10 to go on sale from April 3

Islamabad United captain Shadab Khan and Multan Sultans' Mohammad Rizwan walk out as fireworks go off ahead of the PSL 9 final at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 18, 2024. — PCB

LAHORE: The tickets for the highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) 10 are set to go on sale from April 3, the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) announced on Friday.

The online ticket sale will commence on Thursday, while the physical tickets will go on sale from April 7 and will be available at the designated centres of the private courier company.

According to the cricket board, the ticket prices differ across the four host cities — Karachi, Lahore, Multan and Rawalpindi, seating categories and also matches.

The minimum ticket price is set at PKR 650, while the highest ticket prices are PKR 12,500.

Tickets will be available in multiple categories, including General Enclosure, First Class, Premium, VIP, VVIP and Gallery, ensuring that spectators can choose an option that suits their preferences.

The ticket prices for the opening match of the PSL 10 between Islamabad United and Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium range from PKR 1,000 to PKR 8,500.

This picture shows the infographic details of the PSL 10 ticket price structure. — PCB

Furthermore, the PCB also announced that in a bid to enhance fan engagement and experiences, a ticket raffle will be held during every match with exciting prizes up for grabs.

The six-team tournament, scheduled to kick off on April 11, will feature a total of 34 matches until May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Additionally, an exhibition match is scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar, with participating teams to be announced later.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also include three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).