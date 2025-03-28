‘Ship has sailed,’ Joe Root on England’s white-ball captaincy

England's Joe Root celebrates scoring a century during their ICC Men's Champions Trophy match against Afghanistan at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 26, 2025. — ICC

Former England skipper Joe Root ruled out the possibility of reassuming the white-ball captaincy, stating that the ship has sailed.

With Jos Buttler stepping down as England's white-ball captain following their group-stage exit from the Champions Trophy 2025, the Three Lions are in search of a new leader.

Several names, including emerging batter Harry Brook and Test skipper Ben Stokes, are in contention to take up the role but Root has decided to rule himself out of the race.

"I think that ship has sailed. I've done my time as a captain in England but I'm sure whoever gets the opportunity to do it will be extremely proud and do a brilliant job," Root told Sky Sports.

"The Champions Trophy was disappointing. We didn't play anywhere near what we're capable of but there's so much talent and so much more to come from that team.

"I think it's a really good opportunity to reset and to move forward again as a group and get back to the heights that we know we're capable of and where we were in and around that 2015 to 2019 phase [winning the World Cup in 2019]."

Joe Root, who has been in red-hot form in Tests, emphasised that he is focused on the upcoming red-ball assignments against India and Australia.

"These are the years you play for. Two of the biggest teams, two of the biggest series you can play in as an England player. It's something the team is relishing.

"I do think this team's building - covering a lot of bases and giving ourselves a lot of options to be successful in different conditions.

"I think we're capable of [winning The Ashes]. I think we've got to look after things leading up to that. We've got to play some really strong cricket at home.

Root’s exceptional run in the longest format saw him breaking several massive records, including surpassing Alastair Cook to become England’s all-time leading run-scorer in Tests last year.

The right-handed batter said he is motivated by the challenges and also pressed on the need for England to be at their absolute best when they host India in June.

"I think as soon as you lose that, I think it's time to call it a day.

"You're constantly looking to evolve, you never want to stand still, you never want to be that guy that's happy with where they are at.

"We are good in our own conditions but with India coming over for a five-match series there's no hiding place. It's a long old slog, you've got to be consistent.

"You've got to put in those match-winning performances time and time again."