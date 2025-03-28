Umar Gul in contention for Bangladesh’s bowling coach role

Pakistan’s Umar Gul celebrates dismissing India's Virat Kohli during their ACC Men's Asia Cup match in Mirpur on March 2, 2014. — AFP

Former Pakistan pacer Umar Gul is among the contenders for the role of Bangladesh men’s cricket team’s bowling coach, Bangladeshi media reported on Friday.

According to the reports, the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) is dissatisfied with the performance of their current bowling coach Andre Adams and is considering replacing him even though his contract is valid until February 2026.

The report further shared that former Pakistan pacer Gul and his Australian counterpart Shaun Tait are the frontrunners to replace Adams in the role.

Notably, both Gul and Tait boast prior coaching experience, having been associated with the Pakistan men’s cricket team as the bowling coach. However, Gul has also coached the Afghanistan cricket team.

The potential replacement of Adams as Bangladesh’s bowling coach is part of a major shift in their coaching setup as they recently extended former West Indian all-rounder Phil Simmons’ tenure as the head coach until the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027.

"I am delighted to be given the opportunity to work with Bangladesh cricket on a long-term basis. The talent within this team is undeniable, and I believe we have the potential to achieve great things together. I am looking forward to the journey ahead,” Simmons had said about his extension.

"My time with the Bangladesh team over the past few months has been incredibly rewarding. The energy, commitment, and ability within this group have been nothing short of impressive. I’m excited to continue helping these players reach their full potential," he added.

In their first assignment after the Champions Trophy, Bangladesh will host Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series, scheduled to commence on April 20.