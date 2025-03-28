Lahore Qalandars’ head coach Gough ‘unavailable’ for PSL 10

An undated picture of former England cricketer Darren Gough. — AFP

Lahore Qalandars’ head coach Darren Gough will not be available for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL) due to ‘unavoidable’ personal commitments, the franchise announced on Friday.

Gough, a renowned figure in the sport, was appointed the head coach of the Qalandars for the inaugural edition of the Global Super League (GSL) last year.

His impactful stint with the Qalandars in the GSL led the way for him to land the role for the PSL as well.

The former England pacer, however, will be unable to take on the role due to personal commitments but hopes for the Qalandars to thrive in PSL 10.

"It’s a sad news for myself and the Qalandars that I will not be able to make it to the PSL this year due to personal commitments that were unavoidable. However, my best wishes with the team, as once a Qalandar always a Qalandar.

"My time working with the team and Sameen has been wonderful and the players we managed to get at the Draft were exactly what we needed. Hopefully that will translate as a huge success. I will see you guys in the future, hopefully next year!"

Lahore Qalandars’ COO Sameen Rana expressed his disappointment with the development but respected Gough’s commitments and shared that the Englishman will remain a part of the Qalandars family.

“We are disappointed that Darren won’t be able to join us this season, as we were looking forward to working with him,” said Rana.

“However, we fully understand and respect his commitments. He remains a valued part of the Qalandars family, and we sincerely wish him the very best.”

Lahore Qalandars: Shaheen Shah Afridi, Fakhar Zaman and Daryl Mitchell (all platinum), Haris Rauf, Sikandar Raza and Kusal Perera (all diamond), Abdullah Shafique, Jahandad Khan and Zaman Khan (all gold), David Wiese, Asif Ali, Asif Afridi, Muhammad Akhlaq and Rishad Hossain (all silver), Momin Qamar and Momin Azab (both emerging), Muhammad Naeem, Salman Ali Mirza and Tom Curran (all supplementary).