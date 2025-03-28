Ravi Bopara named Karachi Kings’ head coach for PSL 10

Karachi Kings's Ravi Bopara addresses the post-match presentation after their defeat against Multan Sultans at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on March 3, 2024. — Karachi Kings

KARACHI: Former England all-rounder Ravi Bopara has been appointed as the head coach of Karachi Kings for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL).

Bopara replaced former West Indies all-rounder Phil Simmons, who coached the former champions for one season.

Simmons served as the interim head coach of the Bangladesh cricket team for the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 but the Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has now extended his contract until the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2027, resulting in him relinquishing his duties as Kings’ coach.

Bopara’s association with the Kings dates back to the inaugural edition of the marquee league when he represented them as a player until 2019.

The all-rounder eventually returned to the side in 2023 as the batting coach and was soon promoted to the assistant coach role last year.

“Bopara’s deep understanding of the team’s dynamics and his extensive experience in T20 cricket make him the ideal choice to lead the side in HBL PSL 10. His leadership and tactical acumen will be crucial as Karachi Kings aim for glory in the new season,” the franchise said in a statement.

Besides Ravi Bopara, the Kings also entrusted assistant coach Muhammad Masroor with the additional responsibility of High-Performance coaching.

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the PSL is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The 2020 champions, however, will start their PSL 10 campaign on April 12 against Multan at their home ground – the National Bank Cricket Stadium.

Karachi Kings squad for PSL 10: David Warner (c), Abbas Afridi and Adam Milne (all platinum), James Vince, Hasan Ali, Khushdil Shah (all diamond), Shan Masood, Muhammad Irfan Khan and Aamir Jamal (all gold), Arafat Minhas (brand ambassador), Tim Seifert, Zahid Mahmood, Litton Das and Mir Hamza (all silver), Fawad Ali and Riazullah (both emerging), Omair Bin Yousuf, Kane Williamson, Mohammad Nabi and Mirza Mamoon (all supplementary).