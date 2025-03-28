Islamabad United rope in Sahibzada Farhan for PSL 10

KARACHI: Three-time Pakistan Super League (PSL) champions Islamabad United on Friday, announced consistent domestic performer Sahibzada Farhan as their Supplementary pick for the upcoming 10th edition of the league, scheduled to commence from April 11.

Farhan, who went unsold at the PSL 2025 player draft in January, has eventually been picked by United, for whom he played the third edition of the league in 2018.

His last PSL appearance, however, came with Lahore Qalandars last year before he was released by the two-time champions.

The right-handed batter recently made headlines by breaking his own record of scoring the most runs in the single edition of the National T20 Cup.

“Islamabad United, the most successful franchise in HBL PSL history, continues to recognize and reward top performers from Pakistan's domestic circuit. We are pleased to announce Sahibzada Farhan as our 20th squad member for HBL PSL X,” the franchise said in a statement.

“Sahibzada's PSL journey began with Islamabad United in 2018 when he joined the franchise as an emerging player.

“He played a key role in helping United lift its second PSL title. His standout performances in the recent National T20 Cup & overall domestic form have earned him a PSL contract with us.”

Islamabad United head coach Mike Hesson welcomed experienced Farhan's addition to the squad and termed him capable of being slotted into the playing XI when required.

"We're always looking to build bench strength with players who are match-ready. Sahibzada's domestic form and experience make him someone who can slot into the XI whenever required and deliver."

Sahibzada Farhan expressed his gratitude to the Islamabad United for the breakthrough and vowed to contribute on and off the field as per the requirement.

"Islamabad United gave me my breakthrough in the PSL, and I'll always be grateful for that. I'm a team player - I'll be ready to contribute on the field whenever asked, and off the field, I'll do everything I can to support the squad."