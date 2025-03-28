Junaid Khan ‘hopeful’ for Pakistan to qualify for ICC Women’s World Cup

An undated picture of Pakistan women's cricket team's bowling coach Junaid Khan speaking to the media. — Reporter

LAHORE: Pakistan women's cricket team’s bowling coach, Junaid Khan on Friday, claimed that the side is capable of qualifying for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup.

Pakistan will be participating in the sixth edition of the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier as the host nation, will come up against Bangladesh, West Indies and Ireland, Scotland and Thailand, in a bid to secure a spot in the mega event.

The national team is currently engaged in a 10-day training camp to boost their preparations for the qualifying event and their bowling coach Junaid shared that the players worked hard to overcome their weaknesses.

“The players have made an effort to overcome their weaknesses. Now, it will be interesting to see how they perform in the matches. The way they are playing, I am hopeful that Pakistan will qualify for the World Cup,” Junaid stated.

The former pacer acknowledged the added pressure of playing in front of the home crowd but shared that the coaches worked on the players’ mental strength.

“There is always pressure when playing at home because the expectation is to perform at our best. We have worked not only on technical aspects but also on strengthening the players mentally,” he said.

He also rued the lack of international exposure for the national women’s cricket team but was relieved by the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) decision to appoint modern-day coaches to intricate modern cricket standards in the players.

“Women’s cricket doesn’t get many series, and match experience is always more beneficial than just training camps. However, the players are putting in great effort. PCB’s decision to bring in modern-day coaches has been a good step, as players are now being trained according to modern cricket standards,” he shared.

Junaid Khan then went on to share that the players are advised to focus on strike rotation to reduce the number of dot balls.

“We have advised the players to focus on singles and doubles. Even if you don’t hit big sixes, consistent singles and doubles can take the total to 250 runs. Boundaries are limited, so reducing dot balls is key,” he concluded.