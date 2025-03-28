Aqib Javed backs Pakistan’s ‘settled’ ODI team to excel in New Zealand

Pakistan's imterim head coach Aqib Javed speaks during a video message in Napier on March 28, 2025. — PCB

NAPIER: Pakistan’s interim head coach Aqib Javed expressed confidence in the ODI squad to produce desired results in the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand, scheduled to commence on Saturday.

After the ICC Men’s Champions Trophy 2025 heartbreak, the green shirts embarked on a white-ball tour to New Zealand, comprised of five T20Is and three ODIs.

The former champions suffered a gruelling 4-1 defeat in T20Is but Javed remained optimistic that the conditions here, favourable for fast bowling like Australia and South Africa, will come in handy for Pakistan.

The head coach also welcomed the return of the senior duo of Babar Azam and Mohammad Rizwan to the ODI setup, while hailing Haris Rauf, one of the two late entrants to the Pakistan squad, as the ‘best option’.

“The pitches here are similar to those in Australia and South Africa, where our fast bowlers dominated. If we can restrict them under 200, our experienced batting lineup, with Babar [Azam] and Rizwan back in ODIs, should secure good results,” Javed said.

“Even though we lost in the T20Is here, Haris proved why he’s the best option in these conditions.

“We carried four senior batters—Babar, Rizwan, Abdullah [Shafique], and Imam [Ul Haq]—because they provide stability. While we are making changes in T20s, our ODI setup is settled.”

Javed further argued that Pakistan struggled during the recent eight-team tournament due to the flat surfaces but believes that the green shirts possess the right players for different conditions.

“We struggled on flat pitches in the Champions Trophy, but we have the right players for different conditions. Youngsters in T20s will develop further, especially after the PSL,” he concluded.

Pakistan's ODI squad against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan.

Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series schedule:

29 Mar – first ODI, McLean Park, Napier 2 Apr – second ODI, Seddon Park, Hamilton 5 Apr – third ODI, Bay Oval, Mount Maunganui