KKR, LSG secure dominant victories in IPL 2025 double-header

Lucknow Super Giants' Nicholas Pooran celebrates with Mitchell Marsh (left) after scoring a half-century during the IPL match against Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad and Kolkata Knight Riders' Harshit Rana (right) celebrates after taking a wicket against Rajasthan Royals at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati on March 27, 2025. — AFP/BCCI

KARACHI: Defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) registered thumping victories over Rajasthan Royals and Sunrisers Hyderabad respectively in Thursday’s double-header of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025.

In the sixth match of the tournament, the holders outclassed inaugural champions Royals by eight wickets, courtesy of Quinton de Kock’s unbeaten 97-run knock.

Batting first, the Royals only managed to accumulate 151/9 in the allotted overs as a combined bowling effort by the KKR barred them from achieving the desired momentum at any stage.

Dhruv Jurel remained their top-scorer with a cautious 33 off 28 deliveries. Opening batter Yashasvi Jaiswal and skipper Ryan Parag were their other notable contributors, scoring 29 and 25 respectively.

For KKR, Varun Chakravarthy, Moeen Ali, Vaibhav Arora and Harshit Rana picked up two wickets each, while Spencer Johnson struck once.

In response, KKR comfortably chased down the total for the loss of just two wickets and 15 balls to spare.

Leading the way for the defending champions was de Kock, who top-scored with an unbeaten 97 off 61 deliveries, studded with eight fours and six sixes.

Wanindu Hasaranga took the solitary wicket for the Royals.

In the seventh match of the IPL 2025, Shardul Thakur’s four-wicket haul, combined with half-centuries from Mitchell Marsh and Nicholas Pooran, propelled LSG to a statement five-wicket victory over Sunrisers Hyderabad.

Batting first, a combined batting effort helped Sunrisers Hyderabad to amass a commendable total of 190/9 in 20 overs, with Travis Head top-scoring with a blazing 47-run knock.

Harshit Rana was the pick of the LSG bowlers by taking four wickets for just 34 runs in his four overs, while Digvesh Rathi, Avesh Khan, Ravi Bishnoi and Prince Yadav, chipped in with one wicket apiece.

In response, the LSG comfortably chased down the 191-run target for the loss of just five wickets and 23 balls to spare, thanks to a marathon second-wicket partnership between Pooran and Marsh.

The duo added 116 runs to the total after Aiden Markram perished in the second over after scoring just one.

Pooran remained the top-scorer for the LSG with a 26-ball 70, comprised of six fours and as many sixes, while Marsh made 52 off 31 deliveries, laced with seven fours and two sixes.

For Sunrisers Hyderabad, Pat Cummins bagged two wickets, while Mohammed Shami, Adam Zampa and Harshal Patel made one scalp apiece.



The five-wicket victory put LSG to the second in the IPL 2025 standings with four points in two matches.