Lahore Blues thump Peshawar to win National T20 Cup 2025

Lahore Blues' Salman Mirza celebrates with teammates after dismissing Peshawar's Maaz Sadaqat during the National T20 Cup final at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on March 27, 2025. — PCB

FAISALABAD: Salman Mirza’s four-wicket haul, coupled with Umar Siddiq’s unbeaten half-century, steered Lahore Blues to win the National T20 Cup with a commanding nine-wicket victory over Peshawar in the final here at the Iqbal Stadium on Thursday.

Chasing a modest 111, Lahore Blues comfortably knocked the winning runs for the loss of just one wicket and 24 balls to spare.

Lahore Blues openers Imran Butt (11) and Siddiq laid a solid foundation for the run chase with a 45-run stand which culminated with the former’s dismissal in the seventh over.

Siddiq then stitched an unbeaten 66-run partnership with Junaid Ali to lead Lahore Blues to glory.

The opening batter top-scored with an unbeaten 64 off 46 deliveries, studded with six fours and two sixes, while Junaid made 30 not out from as many deliveries.

For Peshawar, Usman Tariq picked up the solitary wicket.

Peshawar captain Iftikhar Ahmed’s decision to bat first backfired as his team’s batting unit faltered in the all-important clash and could yield a meagre 110/9 in the allotted overs.

The former champions had a shaky start to their innings as they lost opening batter Waqar Ahmed (nine) in the second over with just 10 runs on the board.

Peshawar then lost two more wickets in successive overs and slipped further to 26/3 in 3.4 overs.

Mohammad Rizwan then inflicted the biggest dent in Peshawar’s batting expedition by getting in-form Sahibzada Farhan caught and bowled in the seventh over.

Farhan could score 17 off 16 deliveries with the help of one four and a six.

Following the blow, skipper Iftikhar and wicketkeeper batter Mohammad Zulkifal attempted to stabilize the innings by putting together an anchoring 38-run partnership for the fifth wicket.

The crucial stand culminated in the 13th over with Zulkifal’s dismissal, who scored 32 off 29 deliveries, laced with five boundaries including a six.

His dismissal sparked a match-defining middle-order collapse which saw Peshawar losing three more wickets in quick succession but Iftikhar stood his ground firm until the penultimate over, which saw him being dismissed by Nisar Ahmed.

He remained the top-scorer for his side with a 33-ball 34, featuring two fours.

Salman Mirza was the standout bowler for Lahore Blues, taking four wickets for just 21 runs in his four overs, followed by Mohammad Irfan with two scalps, while Qasim Akram, Nisar and Rizwan struck out one batter apiece.