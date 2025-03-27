Pakistan’s squad assembles in Napier for New Zealand ODIs

Pakistan's Babar Azam greets teammates in Napier, New Zealand on March 27, 2025. — PCB

NAPIER: The Mohammad Rizwan-led Pakistan squad assembled here on Thursday for the upcoming three-match ODI series against New Zealand, scheduled to commence on Saturday.

The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) shared a video on its social media platform in which the national cricketers and management can be seen greeting each other ahead of the white-ball assignment.





Earlier today, the touring side made two additions to their ODI squad for the upcoming series as they brought in right-arm speedster Haris Rauf and wicketkeeper batter Usman Khan.

Rauf was Pakistan’s standout bowler in the recently-concluded five-match T20I series against New Zealand as he took eight wickets in four innings at an average of just 12.25, while Usman did not feature in any fixture.

Additionally, eight players from Pakistan's T20I squad, along with support staff, have joined the ODI squad in Napier including Salman Ali Agha, Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali and Usman.

Meanwhile, the remaining eight players from the T20I squad will depart for Pakistan via Dubai.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to run from March 29 to April 5.

Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other in 119 ODI matches. Of these, New Zealand has won 54, while Pakistan has emerged victorious on 61 occasions. Three matches ended without a result, and one was tied.

Recent encounters have not been favourable for Pakistan, as they suffered defeats in their last three meetings against New Zealand at home.

Two of these losses occurred during a tri-nation ODI series, while the third defeat came in the Champions Trophy opener at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19.

Pakistan's ODI squad against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan.

Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series schedule: