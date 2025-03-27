'Sahibzada Farhan should have given more opportunities,' says Rashid Latif

Peshawar's Sahibzada Farhan looks on during the National T20 Cup semi-final against Abbottabad at the Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on March 26, 2025. — PCB

KARACHI: Former Pakistan captain Rashid Latif believes the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) should have given Sahibzada Farhan more opportunities considering his consistent performances in domestic cricket.

Latif, while talking at Geo Super’s special transmission Sports Floor, drew parallels between hard-hitting opening batter Hasan Nawaz and Farhan, stating that the two cannot be compared due to the difference in their runs tally.

“When you have to bring new players to the team and yet saying that Hasan would go ahead because he scored a century, it’s not like that. You would have some other players as well,” said Latif.

“Like if I compare him with Sahibzada Farhan. He must know how to play that is why he has been the top performer in domestic T20 tournaments. You cannot compare 2000 runs with 200.

“So, PCB should give chances to those who are performing. He (Farhan) indeed got a chance but I believe he should have gotten more opportunities.”

Farhan recently made headlines with a record-breaking century in the National T20 Cup semi-final against Abbottabad.

Farhan’s incredible consistency has seen him amass 588 runs in just six innings, setting a new benchmark for the most runs in a single edition of the National T20 Cup.

Remarkably, he has broken his own record, having previously held the title with 492 runs in 12 innings last season.

Additionally, he has equalled Fakhar Zaman’s national record for the most runs in a single edition of a T20 tournament. Fakhar had amassed 588 runs in 13 innings during the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, Farhan’s feat is even more impressive, as he achieved the same tally in just six innings—less than half the matches.

The 29-year-old’s record-breaking spree began with an unbeaten 114 against Lahore Whites, followed by scores of 62, 76, 162, 26, and 148*.