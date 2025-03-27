Former cricketer believes Pakistan not on India, Australia’s level

Pakistan's Shadab Khan celebrates dismissing New Zealand's Daryl Mitchell during the third T20I at the Eden Park in Auckland on March 21, 2025. — AFP

KARACHI: Former Pakistan cricketer and renowned commentator Bazid Khan believes Pakistan cricket is no longer capable of competing against heavyweights like Australia and India after the team’s dismal 4-1 T20I series defeat against New Zealand.

The former batter, while talking on national television, criticised the notion of Pakistan being one of the top cricketing nations in the world for winning three International Cricket Council (ICC) events.

Bazid argued that an ICC tournament is held every year and yet Pakistan did not manage to win a single title in recent years, unlike India and Australia, who won two titles each since Pakistan's Champions Trophy glory in 2017 - their last ICC title.

“Reality is that we feel entitled that we should win World Cups. How many World Cups have been held and how much did you win?” Bazid questioned.

“You are not on Australia’s level, not on India’s level because you won three ICC tournaments in total and recently there is an ICC tournament every year.

“So, our entitlement is still that ‘We won World Cups and ICC tournaments so our team is on the top level’ but unfortunately, it is not.”

Bazid also opined on Shaheen Shah Afridi’s struggles in the recently-concluded five-match away T20I series against New Zealand during which the star pacer could pick up just two wickets at a dismal average of 66.50.

The former cricketer acknowledged the decline in Shaheen’s bowling performance but argued that Pakistan do not have the resources to replace him.

“If Shaheen Shah Afridi is not then who else do we have? There is no new bowler emerging from Tests or ODIs,” said Bazid.

“Player development has completely stalled, while other teams have progressed. Our team is nowhere near the level of Australia and India.

“The situation has worsened to the point that we are now comparing ourselves with New Zealand as once we used to consider them a team well behind us.”