Three Bangladeshi cricketers granted NOC for PSL 10

Bangladesh's Litton Das plays a shot during the third T20I against India at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium in Hyderabad on October 12, 2024. — BCCI

KARACHI: The Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has granted the No Objection Certificate (NOC) to three cricketers for the upcoming 10th edition of the Pakistan Super League (PSL), Bangladeshi media reported on Thursday.

A total of three Bangladeshi cricketers were picked in the player draft for the 10th edition of the PSL, scheduled to run from April 11 to May 18.

Right-arm pacer Nahid Rana was picked by Peshawar Zalmi, while Litton Das and Rishad Hossain were roped in by Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars, respectively.

However, there was uncertainty surrounding their participation in the marquee league as Bangladesh are due to host Zimbabwe for a two-match Test series from April 20 to May 2.

But as per the latest report by Bangladeshi media, the BCB has granted NOC to Das and Hossain for the entire season, while Rana got partial clearance.

The report further shared that Rana will receive the NOC after the conclusion of the first Test against Zimbabwe as the board plans to manage his workload.

The eagerly awaited 10th edition of the PSL is set to kick off on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including the two Eliminators and the grand final.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13, while Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will also include three double-headers, with two scheduled for Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).