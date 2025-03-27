Zimbabwe to host two teams in multi-format contest

Zimbabwe players pose during Day three of the only Test against Ireland in Bulawayo on February 08, 2025. - Zimbabwe Cricket

Zimbabwe is set to host South Africa and New Zealand in an exciting multi-format series on home soil, featuring two Test matches against each side and a T20I tri-series.

The series will begin with Zimbabwe facing South Africa in a two-match Test series at Queens Sports Club in Bulawayo, marking their first encounter in the longest format since 2017.

Following the red-ball contest, both teams will join New Zealand for a highly anticipated T20I tri-series, commencing on July 14. Each team will face one another twice over two weeks, with the top two advancing to the final on July 26 to compete for the trophy.

Zimbabwe will then return to Test cricket, taking on New Zealand in a two-match series at Queens Sports Club. This will be the first time the two teams meet in the longest format since 2016.

Speaking on the upcoming contests, Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni expressed his excitement: “This is the biggest international home season we have had in years, and it is an incredible opportunity for our players to test themselves against two of the world’s cricketing powerhouses,” said Zimbabwe Cricket Managing Director Givemore Makoni.

“Hosting South Africa and New Zealand for both Test cricket and an exciting T20I tri-series is a fantastic development for the growth of the game in Zimbabwe.

“We are looking forward to welcoming the teams and putting on a great spectacle for our passionate cricket fans.”

Zimbabwe vs South Africa

1st Test, 28 June - 2 July - Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Queens Sports Club

2nd Test, 6-10 July - Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Queens Sports Club

Tri-nation T20I series:

1st T20I, 14 July - Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Harare Sports Club

2nd T20I, 16 July - South Africa vs New Zealand, Harare Sports Club

3rd T20I, 18 July - Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Harare Sports Club

4th T20I, 20 July - Zimbabwe vs South Africa, Harare Sports Club

5th T20I, 22 July - New Zealand vs South Africa, Harare Sports Club

6th T20I, 24 July - Zimbabwe vs New Zealand, Harare Sports Club

Final, 26 July - Number 1 vs Number 2, Harare Sports Club

