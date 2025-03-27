ICC U19 Men’s cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier set to begin in Nigeria

An undated picture of African cricket teams set for ICC U-19 World Cup Africa Qualifier Div. 1 in Namibia. - NigeriaCricket

The journey to the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup 2026 in Zimbabwe and Namibia continues as the Africa Qualifier kicks off in Nigeria from March 28 to April 6.

Tafawa Balewa Square (TBS) Cricket Oval and the University of Lagos (UNILAG) will host six teams—Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Uganda—in a round-robin format featuring 15 matches over eight days.

With a winner-takes-all approach, the top team will secure a coveted spot at the 2026 ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup, while the bottom three teams will be relegated to Division 2.

Welcoming the tournament to Nigeria, the President of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, Uyi Akpata, expressed his excitement:

"On behalf of the Nigeria Cricket Federation, I warmly welcome you to the ICC U19 Men’s Cricket World Cup Africa Qualifier, hosted in the vibrant city of Lagos. It is a privilege to greet our talented teams from Nigeria, Kenya, Namibia, Sierra Leone, Tanzania, and Uganda, alongside officials and supporters. As we gather at the historic Tafawa Balewa Square Cricket Oval and the dynamic University of Lagos Cricket Oval, this tournament is more than just a competition—it is a celebration of Africa’s cricketing future and Nigeria’s growing role on the global stage.

"Cricket is thriving across Nigeria and our continent, uniting nations and inspiring youth. This qualifier, showcasing rising stars from across Africa, marks a significant milestone in that journey."

Mr. Akpata also extended his gratitude to the Nigerian government and the National Sports Commission for their support in hosting the event.

He acknowledged corporate sponsors and individuals whose contributions have helped make the tournament possible.

The participating teams are as follows:

Kenya: Yash Gohil (Captain), Prinay Galaiya, Shlok Saini, Neel Doshi, Krishil Patel, Dhir Patel, Anthony Njuguna, James Mwaura, Aditya Vekariya, Stian Smith, RayanKassam, Yuvraj Bhatyani, Saijeeth Chidambaran, Akshith Sekar.

Namibia: Faf Du Plessis (Captain), Adrain Coetzee, Tiaan Van Der Merwe, Luca Micillo, Liam Basson, Erik Lintvelt, Max Heingo, Henry Grant, Ben Brassell, Janko Engelbrecht, Dan Brassell, Rowan Van Vuuren, Junior Taayanda, Waldo Smith

Nigeria: Gafar Kareem (Captain), Hossana Omokhobio, Ali Rahmon, Joseph Onoshagbe, Femi Oresenwo, Kenneth Boniface, Favour Pius, Abdullahi Abdulganiyu, Okasha Isiyaku, Abdullahi Ismail, Emmanuel Oladejo, Wareez Azeez, Peculiar Egamasi, Progress Osagie.

Sierra Leone: Raymond Coker (Captain), Aliya Kamara, George Sesay, Alusine Turay, James Bangura, Ibrahim Sesay, Micheal Kabia, Samuel Humper, Mohamed Turay, David Halloway, Sahr Lebbie, Charles Kamara, Amidu Kamara, Hassan Kanu.

Tanzania: Laksh Snehal Bakrania (Captain), Karim Rashidi Kiseto, Abdulrazak Mohamed Amiri, Omary Koba Ramadhani, Hamza Ally Onai, Augustine Meya Mwamele, Khalidy Amiri Juma, Mohamed Ashfaq Imtiaz, Dylan Manish Thakrar, Ally Hafidhi Ally, Sayan Vijay Jobanputra, Darpan Dipakkumar Jobanputra, Azhaar Amin Premji, Mohamed Simba Mbaki.

Uganda: Gerald Olipa (Captain), Jonathan Nyiiro, Abdulaziz Tandia, Conrad Lubwama, Musa Majid Ramathan, Ali Balidawa, Christopher Kidega, Peter Ocen, Devanshkumar Ritesh Patel, Gurji Vansingh, Robert Owilli, Richard Sohera, Abraiz Mirali, Jordan Kenneth Okecho Othieno.

Match schedule:

Friday, 28 March:

Namibia vs Nigeria at TBS Oval

Kenya vs Sierra Leone at UNILAG Oval

Saturday, 29 March:

Uganda vs Tanzania at TBS Oval

Sierra Leone vs Namibia at UNILAG Oval

Sunday, 30 March:

Tanzania vs Nigeria at TBS Oval

Uganda vs Kenya at UNILAG Oval

Monday 31, March:

Rest Day

Tuesday, 1 April:

Namibia vs Tanzania at TBS Oval

Sierra Leone vs Uganda at UNILAG Oval

Wednesday, 2 April:

Nigeria vs Kenya at TBS Oval

Uganda vs Namibia at UNILAG Oval

Thursday, 3 April:

Kenya vs Tanzania at TBS Oval

Nigeria vs Sierra Leone at UNILAG Oval Friday, 4 April:

Rest day

Saturday, 5 April:

Namibia vs Kenya at TBS Oval

Tanzania vs Sierra Leone UNILAG Oval

Sunday, 6 April: