WATCH: Ishan Kishan mocks Mohammad Rizwan’s appealing style

Opening batter Ishan Kishan in a video chat with umpire Anil Chaudhary and Pakistan captain Mohammad Rizwan during Champions Trophy clash against India at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Match 23, 2025. - Instagram/anilchaudhary.13/ICC

Indian opening batter Ishan Kishan currently representing Sunrisers Hyderabad in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025, mocked Pakistan wicketkeeper-batter Mohammad Rizwan’s excessive appealing style, comparing it to unnecessary theatrics.

Kishan, who recently scored a century on debut for Sunrisers Hyderabad, discussed the matter with former international umpire Anil Chaudhary during IPL 2025.

Chaudhary had previously criticized Rizwan for his constant appealing, likening his jumps to those of a pigeon and warning other umpires about his behavior.

In a video clip shared by Chaudhary, he asked Kishan about the noticeable decline in his own appealing frequency compared to his earlier playing days.

"I think umpires have become smarter. If we appeal every time, they might even refuse to give genuine outs," Kishan remarked.

"It's better to appeal only when necessary. That way, even the umpires will have confidence that the keeper is calling it at the right time. Otherwise, if I start behaving like (Mohammad) Rizwan, you guys might not give a single decision in my favor," he added.

Chaudhary further questioned Kishan about the evolution of umpiring over the past decade.

"To be very honest, there are certain umpires we are happy to see officiating. But there is always room for improvement. I feel the new umpires coming in should be more confident in their decisions. They should not overthink—if they believe it's out, they should make the call and not be influenced by excessive appealing," Kishan said.

It is pertinent to mention that Kishan had an exceptional start to his IPL 2025 campaign with Sunrisers Hyderabad. In his debut match for the franchise, he smashed an unbeaten 106 off just 47 deliveries at an incredible strike rate of 225.53.

Previously, the 26-year-old represented Gujarat Lions in the 2016 and 2017 editions and Mumbai Indians from 2018 to 2024. Across 105 matches for these franchises, he had never scored a century.