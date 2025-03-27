'Same middle-aged dude,' Ali Tareen on PSL anthem artist selection

An undated picture of Multan Sultans owner Ali Khan Tareen. - X/MultanSultans

The Pakistan Super League (PSL X) is under fire for selecting Ali Zafar to perform the official anthem for the tournament’s 10th edition. This marks Zafar’s fifth time leading the PSL anthem, a decision that has sparked criticism from fans and even franchise owners.

Multan Sultans’ owner, Ali Khan Tareen, took to Instagram to express his disappointment, criticizing the PSL’s lack of variety in artist selection. In his Instagram story, Tareen wrote:

"Pakistan has so many amazing artists. Yet almost half of our anthems have been given to the same middle-aged dude, despite franchises raising concerns about the artist. They talk about making this the biggest PSL ever, yet keep giving space to the same recycled voices…"

Zafar previously delivered the league’s first three anthems—Ab Khel Ke Dikha (2016), Ab Khel Jamay Ga (2017), and Dil Se Jaan Laga De (2018)—before returning in 2024 with Khul Ke Khel. His 2024 anthem faced controversy due to his legal dispute with singer Meesha Shafi. Despite resistance from some franchises, Zafar’s collaboration with Aima Baig was eventually released.

The announcement of Zafar’s return has divided fans. Many echoed Tareen’s sentiments, criticizing the PSL for its lack of fresh talent.

One user on X (formerly Twitter) wrote, “Is there anyone else in Pakistan who can sing?” Another commented, “Not moving on from Ali Zafar after this many PSL seasons shows how much the country has progressed… not!”

The highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to begin on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United facing two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

An exhibition match is also scheduled for April 8 in Peshawar, with participating teams yet to be announced.

Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium will host 11 matches, including the first Qualifier on May 13. Karachi’s National Bank Stadium and Multan Cricket Stadium will each host five matches.

The tournament will include three double-headers, with two taking place on Saturdays and one on Labour Day (May 1).