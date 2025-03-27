Pakistan make two new additions to squad for New Zealand ODI series

Skipper Mohammad Rizwan leads the team talk during the ICC Champions Trophy match between Pakistan and India at Dubai International Cricket Stadium on February 23, 2025 in Dubai. - ICC

The Pakistan cricket team has made strategic changes to its ODI squad for the upcoming three-match series against New Zealand, adding two players ahead of the first match.

Fast bowler Haris Rauf and wicketkeeper-batter Usman Khan have been included in the ODI squad.

Rauf took eight wickets in four T20I matches during the recent series, which Pakistan lost, while Usman Khan did not feature in a single match.

Additionally, eight players from Pakistan's T20 squad, along with support staff, have joined the ODI squad in Napier.

The players who have joined the ODI squad are Salman Ali Agha, Haris Rauf, Khushdil Shah, Irfan Khan Niazi, Abrar Ahmed, Sufiyan Muqeem, Mohammad Ali, and Usman Khan.

Meanwhile, the remaining eight players from the T20 squad will depart for Pakistan via Dubai.

Shadab Khan, Shaheen Shah Afridi, Umair Bin Yousuf, Hassan Nawaz, Mohammad Haris, Abbas Afridi, Abdul Samad, and Jahandad Khan will leave for Pakistan tonight.

The three-match ODI series between Pakistan and New Zealand is set to begin on March 29.

Notably, New Zealand recently secured a 4-1 series victory over Pakistan in the five-match T20I series.

Their dominant win in the final T20I was powered by a sensational knock from Tim Seifert, who scored an unbeaten 97 off 38 balls. His innings helped the Black Caps chase down a target of 129 in just 10 overs, with 60 deliveries to spare.

For context, Pakistan and New Zealand have faced each other in 119 ODI matches. Of these, New Zealand has won 54, while Pakistan has emerged victorious on 61 occasions. Three matches ended without a result, and one was tied.

Recent encounters have not been favorable for Pakistan, as they suffered defeats in their last three meetings against New Zealand at home.

Two of these losses occurred during a tri-nation ODI series, while the third defeat came in the Champions Trophy opener at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi on February 19.

Pakistan's ODI squad against New Zealand: Mohammad Rizwan (captain), Salman Ali Agha (vice-captain), Abdullah Shafique, Abrar Ahmed, Akif Javed, Babar Azam, Faheem Ashraf, Imam-ul-Haq, Khushdil Shah, Mohammad Ali, Mohammad Wasim Jnr, Muhammad Irfan Khan, Naseem Shah, Sufyan Moqim, Tayyab Tahir, Haris Rauf, Usman Khan.

Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series schedule: