Sahibzada Farhan equals Fakhar Zaman’s record in stunning National T20 Cup run

Peshawar Regions' Sahibzada Farhan (Left) during National T20 Cup semi-final match against Abbottabad Region at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on March 26, 2025 and Fakhar Zaman (Right) plays a shot during the Pakistan Super League (PSL) match between Karachi Kings and Lahore Qalandars at the Gaddafi Cricket Stadium in Lahore on February 24, 2024. - PCB/AFP

FAISALABAD: Peshawar’s opening batter, Sahibzada Farhan, has once again made headlines with a record-breaking century in the National T20 Cup semi-final against Abbottabad, powering his side into the tournament’s final.

Farhan’s incredible consistency has seen him amass 588 runs in just six innings, setting a new benchmark for the most runs in a single edition of the National T20 Cup.

Remarkably, he has broken his own record, having previously held the title with 492 runs in 12 innings last season.

Additionally, he has equaled Fakhar Zaman’s national record for the most runs in a single edition of a T20 tournament. Fakhar had amassed 588 runs in 13 innings during the 2022 Pakistan Super League (PSL).

However, Farhan’s feat is even more impressive, as he achieved the same tally in just six innings—less than half the matches.

The 29-year-old’s record-breaking spree began with an unbeaten 114 against Lahore Whites, followed by scores of 62, 76, 162, 26, and 148*.

His standout performance came against Quetta Region, where he smashed an unbeaten 162 off just 72 balls, including 14 fours and 11 sixes. This knock shattered Kamran Akmal’s eight-year-old record for the highest individual T20 score by a Pakistani batter, which was previously 150.

Beyond personal milestones, Farhan’s red-hot form has propelled Peshawar Region into title contention. More significantly, his dominant performances are making a strong case for a national team recall.

For the unversed, the right-handed batter has played nine T20I matches for Pakistan, scoring 86 runs at a strike rate of 95.55. His last international match was against Zimbabwe in 2024.