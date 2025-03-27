Tom Latham ruled out of ODI series against Pakistan, replacement named

Tom Latham plays a shot during the ICC Champions Trophy match between Bangladesh and New Zealand at Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium on February 24, 2025. - ICC

New Zealand wicketkeeper-batter Tom Latham has been ruled out of the upcoming ODI series against Pakistan after fracturing his right hand during training.

The 33-year-old Henry Nicholls has been named as his replacement.

Michael Bracewell, the T20I captain, will now lead the ODI squad in Latham's absence. Latham was originally set to captain the team in place of regular skipper Mitchell Santner, who is currently participating in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Latham sustained the injury while batting in the nets earlier this week. An X-ray confirmed the fracture, and he will need to wear a cast and undergo "at least four weeks of rest and rehabilitation," according to New Zealand Cricket (NZC).

Nicholls, who has played 78 ODIs, has regained form in domestic cricket, scoring five half-centuries in six innings since recovering from a calf strain that sidelined him for much of the season.

Meanwhile, opener Will Young will miss the second and third ODIs as he and his wife await the birth of their first child. Young will feature in the series opener in Napier on Saturday before being replaced by uncapped Canterbury batter Rhys Mariu, who has received his maiden international call-up.

Head coach Gary Stead expressed confidence in the squad’s ability to adapt and emphasized the opportunity for other players to step up.

"We've had to be flexible this tour with numerous players unavailable for different reasons," Stead said.

"What it does do is offer opportunities to other players and it's nice to introduce Rhys into the environment for the first time, as well as welcome back Henry," he added.

"Henry has been in good form since returning from his three-month injury layoff and will add valuable skills and experience to the team. It's obviously disappointing to lose Tom as captain on the eve of the series and we wish him a speedy recovery. The side is in safe hands with Michael who's done a great job through the T20I series.

"Finally we wish Will and his wife Elise all the best next week as they await their first child which is such a special and important time for them."

It is pertinent to mention that the Blackcaps recently won the fifth and final T20I against Pakistan, sealing the series 4-1. Their victory was powered by a sensational knock from Tim Seifert, who scored an unbeaten 97 off 38 balls to help his side chase down 129 in just 10 overs, with 60 deliveries to spare.

New Zealand ODI squad:

Henry Nicholls, Muhammad Abbas, Adithya Ashok, Michael Bracewell (C), Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy, Mitch Hay (wk), Nick Kelly, Daryl Mitchell, Will O'Rourke, Ben Sears, Nathan Smith, Will Young

Pakistan-New Zealand ODI series schedule: