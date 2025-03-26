Sahibzada Farhan's record knock seals Peshawar's final berth

Sahibzada Farhan celebrates after scoring century during National T20 Cup semifinal clash against Abbottabad at Iqbal Stadium in Faisalabad on March 26, 2025. - PCB

FAISALABAD: Sahibzada Farhan’s explosive century and Peshawar’s all-round bowling effort propelled them to the final of the National T20 Cup after a commanding victory in the first semifinal at Iqbal Stadium on Wednesday.

After being asked to bat first, Peshawar Region delivered a dominant batting display, amassing a colossal 243/3 in their allotted 20 overs at an impressive run rate of 12.15 per over.

The innings was headlined by a breathtaking knock from Sahibzada Farhan, who smashed a sensational 148 off just 72 balls. His innings featured 10 boundaries and 12 towering sixes at a staggering strike rate of 205.56, setting the perfect platform for his team’s mammoth total.

Waqar Ahmed provided solid support with 34 off 27 balls, including three fours and a six, before being dismissed at 116/1 in 11.1 overs.

Later, Maaz Sadaqat kept the momentum going with a quickfire 31 off 17 balls, laced with four boundaries and a six. His dismissal at 221/2 in 18.5 overs did little to slow the innings.

In the final overs, Muhammad Amir Barki played a blistering cameo, smashing 20 runs off just five balls, including two fours and two sixes at a stunning strike rate of 400.

Meanwhile, skipper Iftikhar Ahmed remained unbeaten on 2 off 1 ball, guiding his team to a dominant finish.

Abbottabad’s bowlers struggled to contain Peshawar’s batting onslaught, with Shahab Khan, Yasir Shah, and Ahmed Khan picking up a wicket each. The total was further boosted by eight extras, including six wides and two no-balls.

In response, Abbottabad managed 187/8 in their 20 overs, powered by an explosive half-century from Shahzaib Khan and a brisk knock from Sajjad Ali Hashmi.

Abbottabad started strong, with Shahzaib leading the charge, scoring a quickfire 53 off 43 balls, including six boundaries and two sixes.

Sajjad Ali Hashmi complemented him with a fiery 37 off just 22 balls at a strike rate of 168.18. Their partnership set the tone for a competitive chase before Sajjad was dismissed at 74 in the seventh over.

Afaq Ahmed (14 off 6) and Khayam Khan (13 off 6) kept the scoring rate high, but the middle order faltered as wickets fell regularly. Atizaz Habib Khan (5), Ahmed Khan (2), and Kamran Ghulam (2) failed to make an impact against a disciplined bowling attack.

Khalid Usman added a late flourish with 17 off 10 balls, while Shahab Khan’s unbeaten 32 off 17 helped Abbottabad cross the 180-run mark. Extras contributed 11 runs to the total.

For Peshawar, Usman Tariq, Mohammad Imran Jr., Israrullah, and Iftikhar Ahmed were the standout bowlers, each taking two wickets to seal a comfortable win and secure a spot in the final.