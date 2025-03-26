PSL exhibition match at Arbab Niaz Stadium in limbo after PCB’s report

An undated picture of the Arbab Niaz Stadium in Peshawar (left) and Peshawar Zalmi's Babar Azam and Quetta Gladiators' Rilee Rossouw at the toss for their PSL 9 match at the Gaddafi Stadium in Lahore on February 18, 2024. — Peshawar Zalmi/PSL

LAHORE: The highly-anticipated Pakistan Super League (PSL) exhibition match between former champions Peshawar Zalmi and Quetta Gladiators has come in jeopardy after the Pakistan Cricket Board’s (PCB) analysis of the Arbab Niaz Stadium, sources told Geo News on Wednesday.

According to the details, a PCB team visited the venue in Peshawar and thoroughly analysed its outfield, pitch dressing rooms, commentary and media boxes.

As per the sources, the team deemed the pitch and outfield of the venue unsatisfactory and claimed that the dressing rooms lack basic necessities, while the media and commentary and media boxes also severely lack facilities.

This highly anticipated encounter, scheduled to be played 8, is a part of the PCB’s efforts to engage local fans and build excitement ahead of the 10th edition of the PSL.

The board aims to generate momentum for the tournament while reaffirming its commitment to expanding cricket across Pakistan.

Javed Afridi, the owner of Peshawar Zalmi, has been a strong advocate for hosting PSL matches in Peshawar. He previously approached PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, urging him to consider Arbab Niaz Stadium as a venue for PSL 10.

His efforts, combined with the PCB’s initiatives, have led to this exhibition match, promising an electrifying spectacle for cricket fans in the region.

It is pertinent to mention that the highly anticipated 10th edition of the HBL Pakistan Super League (PSL) is set to commence on Friday, April 11, with defending champions Islamabad United taking on two-time winners Lahore Qalandars at the Rawalpindi Cricket Stadium.

The six-team tournament will feature a total of 34 matches from April 11 to May 18. Lahore’s Gaddafi Stadium will host 13 matches, including two Eliminators and the grand final.

