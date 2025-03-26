Haris Rauf makes massive stride in ICC men’s T20I bowling rankings

Pakistan's Haris Rauf in action during the third T20I against New Zealand at Eden Garden in Auckland on March 21, 2025. — PCB

DUBAI: Pakistan’s right-arm speedster Haris Rauf on Wednesday, jumped to 15th in the latest International Cricket Council (ICC) men’s T20I bowling rankings.

Rauf, who has been Pakistan’s standout bowler in the ongoing five-match away T20I series against New Zealand, got the reward of his consistent performances as he enjoyed an 11-spot jump to 15th with 632 rating points.

Haris Rauf recorded brilliant bowling figures of 3/27 (4) and 3/29 (4) in his previous two games.

Fellow pacer Abbas Afridi experienced an equally massive stride as he jumped eight places 36th over.

New Zealand’s Jacob Duffy, on the other hand, was once again the most significant mover in the men’s T20I bowling rankings.

The right-arm pacer, who jumped 23 places last week, improved five places more to secure fifth spot with a career-best rating points of 694.

Duffy is currently the leading wicket-taker of the five-match series with 13 scalps at a brilliant average of just 8.38.

In the men’s T20I batting rankings, New Zealand’s Mark Chapman experienced the most notable stride as he jumped 10 spots to 41st, courtesy of his blazing 94-run knock in the third T20I against Pakistan in Auckland last week.

New Zealand’s stand-in T20 captain Michael Bracewell, on the other hand, climbed 12 spots to acquire 14th position in the all-rounders’ rankings.

Australia’s hard-hitting opening batter Travis Head remained at the top of the men’s T20I batting rankings, while West Indies’ Akeal Hosein continued to lead the bowling rankings.