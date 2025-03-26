Kagiso Rabada believes cricket can also be called ‘batting’

South Africa's Kagiso Rabada looks on during the first ODI against Pakistan at the Boland Park in Paarl on December 17, 2024. — AFP

South Africa’s ace pacer Kagiso Rabada expressed his disappointment over cricket’s tilted playing rules, stating that the sport can also be called batting.

Rabada, who is currently representing Gujarat Titans in the upcoming 18th edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL), spoke to an Indian news website regarding the importance of ensuring a balance between bat and ball in the sport.

The right-arm pacer was asked to share his views on the chatter around the possible breach of the 300-run barrier in T20s, especially this year’s IPL.

Rabada, in response, argued that low-scoring matches are equally thrilling as high-scoring contests and pressed on the need to maintain a balance between bat and ball.

“The game has to progress somehow, but I don’t think it can just get too flat, like every single game. It would take the fun out of it,” said Kagiso Rabada.

“You know, then you might as well call our sport Batting, and not Cricket. I have no issues with a few records being broken, that’s fine.

“High-scoring games are good, but so are low-scoring games. But you can’t have it tilting either side too dramatically, there needs to be a balance that is maintained between bat and ball.”

For the unversed, in just the second match of this year’s IPL, former champions Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) came in touching distance to amass the 300-run barrier as they needed 44 runs from the last two overs with Ishan Kishan and Heinrich Klaasen on strike.

The home side eventually settled for 286/6 – the second-highest total in IPL’s history – and just one run short of the all-time record which also belongs to them.

The SRH’s explosive batting approach has been explosive since the previous season; triggering speculations that they can become the first team to breach the 300-run barrier in the history of the cash-rich league.