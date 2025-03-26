Hasan Nawaz bags unwanted record with duck in fifth New Zealand T20I

Pakistan's Hasan Nawaz plays a shot during the third T20I against New Zealand at the Eden Park in Auckland on March 21, 2025. — PCB

WELLINGTON: Pakistan’s emerging opener Hasan Nawaz registered an unwanted record with a duck in the ongoing fifth T20I against New Zealand at the Sky Stadium here on Wednesday.

Nawaz, who made his international debut for Pakistan in the opening match of the series on March 16, has had a feast-or-famine career thus far.

The right-handed batter had a forgetful start to his T20I career as he was dismissed for a duck in each of his first two matches and consequently became just the sixth batter overall and second Pakistani to bag the dismal record.

Nawaz then forced an astounding turnaround in the third T20I as he smashed a 44-ball century – the fastest by a Pakistani batter in the format – and led his side to a famous nine-wicket victory over New Zealand.

The 22-year-old, however, failed to maintain his brilliance with the bat as he was dismissed for just one run in the fourth T20I in Mount Maunganui on Sunday.

In the final match of the series, Nawaz was sent back for a three-ball duck by Jacob Duffy in the second over of the innings.

The duck marked Nawaz’s third in the series, which is now the highest by a Pakistani opener in a T20I series, surpassing Shahzaib Hassan, Mohammad Hafeez and Mohammad Rizwan in the unwanted list.

Most ducks by a Pakistani opener in a T20I series

3 - Hasan Nawaz (5 Inns)

2 - Shahzaib Hasan (2 Inns)

2 - Mohammad Hafeez (3 Inns)

2 - Mohammad Rizwan (4 Inns)