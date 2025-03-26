Pakistan’s squad for ICC Women’s World Cup Qualifier announced

Pakistan captain Fatima Sana (centre) addresses the team huddle ahead of the ICC Women's T20 World Cup match against New Zealand at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on October 14, 2024. — ICC

LAHORE: The Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) on Wednesday, announced a 15-member squad for the upcoming ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup Qualifier, scheduled to commence from April 9.

According to the cricket board, the squad was selected by analysing the players’ fitness and form, who were invited to a 10-day training camp, underway until March 30.

Fast-bowling all-rounder Fatima Sana, who has thus far led Pakistan in six T20Is and two ODIs, will lead the green shirts in the upcoming tournament.

The squad marked the return of youngster Shawaal Zulfiqar, who had been away from the team since December 2023 due to a shoulder injury.

The sixth edition of the Women’s World Cup Qualifier will be hosted by Pakistan from April 9 to 19.

The tournament, comprised of 15 teams, features six teams – hosts Pakistan, Bangladesh, West Indies and Ireland – and associate members Scotland and Thailand, will be played across two venues in Lahore – Gaddafi Stadium and Lahore Cricket Club Association (LCCA) Ground.

The Qualifier will kick off with the curtain-raiser between hosts Pakistan and Ireland on April 9, while West Indies will take on Scotland at the LCCA on the same day.

The top two teams by the end of the league-stage matches will qualify for the ICC Women’s Cricket World Cup and will join Australia, England, New Zealand, South Africa, Sri Lanka and hosts India, who qualified for the World Cup by finishing in the top six of the 10-team ICC Women’s Championship (2022-25).

Pakistan's squad for ICC Women's World Cup Qualifiers: Fatima Sana (c), Aliya Riaz, Muneeba Ali, Diana Baig, Gull Feroza, Najiha Alvi, Nashra Sandhu, Natalia Parvaiz, Omaima Sohail, Rameen Shamim, Sadia Iqbal, Shawaal Zulfiqar, Sidra Amin, Sidra Nawaz, Syeda Aroob Shah.